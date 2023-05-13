A beautiful Nigerian lady has gotten tongues wagging after showing off her bride price list on Twitter

The lady shared a photo showing the list of items which her future husband must provide before they can proceed to the altar

Social media users who came across the photo on Twitter had several things to say about the viral list

A Nigerian lady, Wuraola Abdulgafaar, has shared a photo on Twitter to reveal her bride price list.

The curvy and beautiful lady made a handwritten list of the items which are included in her bride price.

Curvy lady displays bride price list Photo credit: @awuwu_special

Source: Twitter

The list included ten bottles of Azul, N10 million cash for her parents, 10 bags of rice, 15 iPhone 14 Pro Max and a host of other expensive items.

When asked if she had never been with any man to demand such a list, the lady said she was good in bed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"My brother I dey knack oo", she wrote.

Social media reactions

Dreal Prosper said:

"Okay, give me 10 more years, both your size and price will reduce."

Manual stated:

"Too much. I'm not interested, make I stay single kilode. Wahala even if you be vrgin it's to much."

Emmy Khay wrote:

"Look at yourself in the mirror and ask if you deserve all that."

Tim Aaron commented:

"You look beautiful and you have everything but the bride price is too much shaaa that’s all I can say."

Olayinka Fabrics wrote:

"After this say your last prayer for your parents till we meet in heaven. I pray make your head work for ritual. I will see my money back."

Klimax Chuks added:

"All this for head wey be coconut."

See the post below:

Photo or Yoruba marriage list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man identified as Omoba Adeoba has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a picture of a Yoruba marriage list. According to him, the list shared in Rant HQ Extention group on Facebook is a real sample. The marriage list, which has been tagged cheap by some netizens, was divided into two parts.

The first part contained things and persons the groom was expected to settle. The bride price (Owo Ori) was put at N5k, while the bride's mother (Iya Omo) and bride's father (Baba Omo) were to be given N3k each. The second part contained items like 50 yams, a leather box, an umbrella, Holy Bible, amongst others.

Akande Mathew Olusegun said: "Anyanwu Esther Agoh it's not about cheap. They aren't commodities or goods so they should not be cost or cheap. What matters is that they love each other and treat each other with respect. If you check your marriages, the cost of buying the wife is the reason many treat their wives are maid and her opinion barely counts instead of being a partner who both are to build together.

Source: Legit.ng