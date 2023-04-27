A Nigerian lady has shown the large amount of items her man brought to her people as bride price

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady boasted that her man paid everything in full and owed nothing

Friends and well-wishers have taken to the comment section of the video to congratulate the lady and her man

A Nigerian lady who is currently very happy has posted a video showing the array of items paid on her head as bride price.

The lady took to her TikTok handle, @queenberry675 to share how her traditional wedding ceremony went.

The man brought yams, clothing materials, soft drinks and beer as bride price for his wife. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenberry675.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lady made it clear that her man paid everything in full and owes nothing in terms of bride price.

Video shows items Nigerian man paid as bride price for wife

The video showed the items the man brought, including tubers of yam, cartons of beer and soft drinks, clothing materials and many more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Also, the lady showed when she was being made up and prepared for the ceremony. She danced out in the arena as the union was traditionally sealed.

Many TikTok users took to the comment section to congratulate her and praise her man for the feat.

But some asked her to show the photo of her husband, who did not appear in the video, which has now gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Beauty miracle said:

"Congratulations please show us your husband."

@user7932096463318 reacted:

"Congratulations. I'm next Amen."

@chummzy joel reacted:

"congratulations sweetie! I tap from your blessing oo."

@Chioma said:

"Congratulations. Your home is blessed already."

@chisomamadi287 said:

"My husband is on the way coming."

@Dera commented:

"Congratulations! I tap from your grace."

@user7264203075186 said:

"I tap into this blessing in Jesus' name."

@userdebby007 reacted:

"Congratulations. Na today single life pain me."

@preciousnkiru717 said:

"Congratulations my dear, marriage everywhere, God my turn is coming ooo."

Oyinbo man marries lady he met online

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man married a lady he met on Instagram.

The man, who is an Oyinbo man, flew from his country to meet with his woman.

Not only that, he also converted to Islam, and they had an Islamic wedding.

Source: Legit.ng