A video of a graduate embracing her mum who sells akara has gone viral on TikTok.

The lady was seen lovingly cuddling her mum who was still making her akara

She wanted to show that she was grateful for her mum’s hard work, who had to get up every day to sell bean fritters so she could afford her tuition fees

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A heartwarming video of a young woman celebrating her academic achievement with her mum who earned a living by selling akara has captured the attention of many people on TikTok.

In the touching clip, the graduate was seen wrapping her arms around her mum who was still busy frying the crispy and golden akara in a large pan.

Graduate celebrates mother who worked hard to make sure she graduates. Photo credit: @amokedominax

Source: Instagram

Lady celebrates her mother who fries akara

She wanted to express her gratitude and admiration for her mum’s dedication and sacrifice, who had to rise up early every morning and endure the heat and smoke of frying bean fritters in order to pay for her daughter’s education.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many social media users who watched the video found it very touching and praised the graduate for appreciating her mother.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Find the video of graduate celebrating her mother here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the graduate who celebrated her mother who fries akara below:

@iamfolashade24 reacted:

"Her handwriting really sense make Happy Birthday momma, may God grant her long life and good health to enjoy the fruit of her labor in Jesus name."

@oariyibi said:

"I love people are proud of their background which doesn't determine their future."

@chizynth wrote:

"Chai!! May God continue to bless and keep your mum, lya Alakara. She shall reap all the fruits of her labour in good health in JesuS name, amen. God bless and protect you, you shall live to fulfill all your promises to your beloved mum and much more in Jesus name, amen."

@riaa_empire also commented:

"First of, I am happy for you and I celebrate with you. Your mum is beautiful and her body is nice too. She will reap the fruit of her labour. And yes, I can't be the only one that noticed her very neat and beautiful hand writing. You're lucky to have her in your life. May she live long."

Female graduate celebrated in grand style as she visits mother's roadside shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a female graduate being celebrated by her mother has stirred massive reactions on TikTok.

An adorable video captured the excited female graduate sitting on a chair as her mum penned down beautiful words on her shirt.

Following this, they poured water on the celebrant and showered her with wads of naira notes.

Source: Legit.ng