A groom’s generous gift of a Lexus car worth N200 million to his bride has warmed hearts.

The video showed the moment he handed her the key, which was hidden in a case

She looked puzzled at first, but when she opened the case and saw the key, she was overjoyed

A bride was left speechless when her groom presented her with an extravagant gift of a Lexus car worth N200 million on their wedding day.

The video, which has gone viral on TikTok, captured the emotional reaction of the bride as she received the key from her husband.

The bride was filled with smiles on seeing the car key. Photo credit: @jay_scotch_auto

The key was cleverly concealed in a case, making the bride wonder what it was.

She opened the case with curiosity and was stunned to see the key of a luxury car.

The crowd erupted in applause and the lady was all smiles.

They then walked together to the parking lot, where the gorgeous car was waiting for them.

The video showed the bride admiring the car together with guests with a smile on her face.

The groom’s gesture was praised by many TikTok users, who commented on how lucky and happy the couple looked.

Watch the amazing video of the groom surprising his bride with a Lexus car below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the gift below:

@Dagbolu reacted:

"Let the poor breathe."

@Saint Emmy said:

"It's Fact, Even if you give her the World. If She isn't meant for you, Bro youƯ're wasted."

@TegadG0 wrote:

"Nobody dy surprise men."

@frankie commented:

"Dey wait when Una go surprise men."

@ERUSAVE also commented:

"Let the single breath. Congratulations to you sweet heart i tape from your blessing."

@User2040493925766

"As if no be desame God create us Congratulations baby."

Bride wows groom on wedding day, gifts him box filled with cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a thoughtful bride giving her groom a box of cash on their wedding day has got netizens talking.

The short clip shared on TikTok showed the bride in her white wedding dress before the seated groom in a bedroom.

She had a box in hand which she held before the groom for him to unwrap and open.

