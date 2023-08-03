A Nigerian woman who gave birth to twins has gone viral on social media after showing off her belly

In a video shared via her official TikTok page, the woman revealed how her belly went back to shape months after she put to bed

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the video with many inquiring to know how she snapped back so fast

A woman identified as @francesbrooks8 on TikTok has shared a video revealing her postpartum transformation.

The video compared her last day of being pregnant with twins to 15 weeks after their birth.

Nigerian mum of twins displays flat tummy Photo credit: @francesbrooks8/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The stunning clip which has since gone viral showcased an incredible difference in her belly size.

In the video, Frances stood in front of a camera, first showing her pregnant belly and then her postpartum stomach.

The difference was striking with her postpartum stomach looking significantly flatter like she has never been pregnant.

Reactions as lady shows off postpartum transformation

The video has wowed many on social media and they lauded Frances for her incredible transformation.

@jackieee said:

“Congratulations dear did you do anything to the tummy, it went in naturally?”

@user8743446513713 said:

“How did you achieve this please.”

@Amy love said:

“Wow ur twin bump is my 4 months single pregnancy plus ur postpartum tummy is my 8 months pp.”

@Lizzy commented:

“What did you use? Plz.”

@destyglams commented:

“Congratulations abeg how did you achieve his tummy.”

@joycegbalaka said:

“Congratulations I tap the twins blessings in Jesus name Amen.”

@HONEY said:

“Pls how did your tummy enter inside so fast.”

@Mohniegold said:

“You get luck u no get tommy.”

@Jennifer girle reacted:

“Congratulations baby girl.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng