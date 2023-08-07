A young woman has caused a frenzy on social media after showing off her big belly on TikTok

In the video shared via her official account, she cleared the air and debunked speculations that she was pregnant

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many wondering why her belly looked that big

A Nigerian lady identified as @officialbella08 on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a video of herself flaunting her big bloated stomach.

In the intriguing video, she rubbed her protruding belly gently before tucking it in and zipping her trousers.

She made the video to address a curious follower who asked if her big belly was a health condition.

However, she responded that she doesn't have any underlying health condition. She also debunked pregnancy rumours.

“I don't have any health issues pls or passing through any condition”, she wrote.

Reactions as lady shows off big belly

The video sparked a controversy on social media with some people praising her for embracing her body while others criticised her and advised her to take herbal tea.

@Olamide commented:

“Sis I also have big stomach too, but try some flat tummy herbs.”

@mhizbella833 said:

“How do you go out with gowns or crop tops with high-waist trousers.”

@sarahlove said:

“It's the moral for me.”

@leo12 reacted:

“This your belle na your content o.”

@Maldin reacted:

“It’s just a sexyy belly.”

@Big-Baby said:

“Omo this belle don comot for big tummy oo.”

@Cute Gift said:

“Isn’t she pregnant?”

Watch the video below:

Plus-sized lady with belly fat uses cell tape to reduce it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a plus-size lady named Lucy has shown ladies how to use cello and masking tapes to achieve flat tummies.

Lucy used herself as a model and wrapped the tapes around her waist one after the other, hiding her belly fat in the process. Afterwards, she wore a blue dress and showcased her temporary flat tummy. According to her, it is a much better way to get rid of belly fat than the common waist trainers. Lucy said she wore hers for an hour but advised women, looking to get rid of belly fat, to wear it for up to six hours a day to get the desired result.

Lucy added that this technique does not cause pain and can be worn while carrying out any task. Her TikTok video stirred reactions among women.

