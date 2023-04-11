A young Nigerian mother has shared a heartbreaking video of her battle with postpartum depression

In the sad video, she narrated her emotional ordeal and instability after she gave birth to her baby

The new mother cried for help from mothers who had been able to overcome similar experiences after childbirth

It is not uncommon for people to assume that postpartum depression doesn't happen or exist.

Sometimes, mothers are scared to speak up out of fear of being bullied and tagged 'lazy' after voicing out their struggles.

Mum cries out over postpartum depression Photo credit: @mimiunscripted

A trending video shared by a new mother on TikTok @mimiunscripted has however reiterated the existence of postpartum depression.

The young mother who recently delivered a baby girl narrated how her emotional health took a bad turn.

She was battling with anxiety, mood swings, crying spells, and body pains, which are common symptoms of postpartum depression (depression that happens due to childbirth).

In a video, she confessed that she has been wearing a fake smile on her face but has been emotionally unstable since she gave birth.

The heartbroken mum added that she has been yelling at her husband at any slightest inconvenience and has had intrusive thoughts to leave her daughter and just go away.

Her house has been constantly unkempt no matter how much she cleans up. She beckoned on mothers on the internet who survived such experiences to come to her aid.

In her words:

"I'm trying my best and I can't handle it. I end up shouting at my husband. Sometimes, I just want to drop my child and just leave her and just be on my own. I try to do things that I love so that I can feel happy but it's not enough. I need help!"

Social media reactions

@ginovevaokpara said:

"Our Generation has finally to talk about postpartum depression!! I was going through the same almost the first year of my baby."

@Home decor@Brie wrote:

"Where are you located please? Maybe we could meet up if you're in UK let me know. Stay strong and pray."

@Chillyspicy commented:

"My sister come, see there is no award for the most hard working wife. u see me? I do it at my own time. I don't impress anyone oh. as my power reach."

@Alice Ekunke said:

"This is exactly how I feel right now Nd sometimes it's frustrating bcus d closest person to me doesn't understand Nd that's my husband."

@Miss-pouch wrote:

"Get a therapist my dear not everything you guys brings to social media."

@user7972130314416 said:

"It's postpartum depression this is not talked about enough. So many new moms go through this. You not alone."

@Bonnie_456 commented:

"Hi my name is Terisa and I am also married and everything you go through I went through."

@user2982602391822 said:

"Sorry my dear I am passing through same situation and I am alone my husband is out of d country. when I tell him it's not easy, he says I wsn't forced."

@Yetunde Allison Akin said:

"Hang in there it will only get better. take care of yourself and your baby. God has got you, talk to him."

@precious commented:

"I am a mother of 2 little children (3&1). The tricks that helps me is when I feel tired doing things at home, I leave them and take a break."

@Janemena commented:

"I'm so sorry hun. Mine happens when I pump. I literally just gets so unhappy whenever I pump out milk and I can't explain that feeling. Be safe."

@ogeokonkwo22 wrote:

"It's not easy my dear, try and get therapy it will help you a lot."

