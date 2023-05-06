A new mother has posted a video showing the various sizes of her belly at different months of the pregnancy

The woman's baby bump looked small and almost unnoticeable from the first month to the 6the and 7th months

Even when she got to the 7th, 8th and 9th month, the baby bump still did not look too big and this surprised many people.

A mother who just welcomed a new baby showed the size of the belly when she was still pregnant.

TikTok users are stunned by the size of the woman's belly even when the pregnancy got its 6th and 7th month.

The woman's belly looks small even in the advanced stages of pregnancy. Photo credit: TikTok/@udodicta1.

Source: TikTok

Initially, the pregnancy was almost unnoticeable from the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th months.

Video shows a pregnant woman with small belly

At those stages, only a closer look at the woman would reveal to one that she was carrying a baby.

Even when she approached her delivery date in the 7th, 8th and 9th months of the pregnancy, it still did not look too big as many people would have expected.

Some of her followers who came across the video said her belly looked normal, like someone who ate enough food. The video was posted by @udodicta1.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ivy said:

"You made pregnancy look simple."

@Tabitha Cherop commented:

"You on month 5 look like me on normal days. Congratulations mama."

@symplymerit said:

"Very soon, I will use this sound in Jesus' name."

@Harnike commented:

"You in your 6 month looks like me on a normal day. God Abeg. Congrats."

@etohann reacted:

"Congratulations you made pregnancy beautiful."

@Prince said:

"Awwwn. I like gals that don’t have a big stomach."

@ChopWithMo said:

"You bodied pregnancy. Congratulations."

@westconfections said:

"You made it look so easy congratulations."

@joykenya254 commented:

"Don't even try to imagine how my belly looks in the first trimester."

Source: Legit.ng