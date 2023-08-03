A heartwarming TikTok video showed a young man assisting an elderly woman who sells drinks on the roadside to feed her children

The man was moved by the woman’s plight and decided to lend her a hand after seeing how exhausted she was from working all-day

The video captured the touching moment when many customers flocked to buy the drinks from the man, who showed compassion and generosity to the old woman

A viral TikTok video has captured the hearts of many viewers as it showed a young man’s act of kindness towards an elderly woman who struggles to make ends meet by selling drinks on the roadside.

The man was deeply touched by the woman’s hardship and decided to offer her some relief after noticing how weary she was from working tirelessly all day.

His act of kindness earned him respect and admiration from people. Photo credit: @onlyzest

The video revealed the emotional scene when many sympathetic people rushed to buy the drinks from the man, who demonstrated his compassion and generosity by helping the woman sell her products and earn some income for her children.

In the comment section of the post, the young man explained that the woman he helped was not his mother, when a netizen read his caption, "Mum was tired but glad I sold all for her."

He said:

"...She Isn't My Biological Mother But I Take Every Good Mother As My Mother & That's Why I Try My Best To Help D Good Mothers I Sees."

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Ohamaatilly reacted:

"See the way his mother is laughing, God bless you for putting smiles on ur mother face."

@OBABA AFRICA responded:

"I Appreciate You. She Isn't My Biological Mother But I Take Every Good Mother As My Mother & That's Why I Try My Best To Help D Good Mothers I Sees."

@sofiyatolajire wrote:

"God will bless you also."

@kasafina commented:

"Awwwn God bless you. Wow, l love this, God will put smile on ur face in any areas of ur life."

@OG Ycee also commented:

"More grace to Our mothers in the whole worlds."

@taiye:

"God bless you. Thanks guy for helping that woman to sell her things I pray every hard working mother's will live long to eat the fruit of their labour."

@User5336116254083:

"I just followed u. I love this."

Source: Legit.ng