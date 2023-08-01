A talented Nigerian lady who works as a shoemaker showed people how she made a fine footwear

Many TikTokers who saw how beautiful the footwear looked asked how they could order one from abroad

As social media users thronged her comment section, the lady tried hard to attend to everyone's question

A brilliant Nigerian lady has made a video showing her making footwear. She was able to capture the manufacturing process in a short clip.

At the beginning of the video, the lady (@genianigeria) smoothened the rough edges from her materials before setting down to work.

Many people who saw her shoe wanted to get one. Photo source: @genianigeria

Brilliant shoemaker got attention

Seconds into the process, she showed off the end product. Many people were wowed at how the half-shoe looked.

TikTokers in the UK and Ghana asked how they could get her footwear. Others praised her. In the video's caption, the lady said she has been trying her best.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sammy De great said:

"Wow nice one dear."

Compassion asked:

"How can by one of these in London?"

destinyoehiagwina said:

"May the almighty God bless the works of your hand."

dele afolabi said:

"God bless your business and your hustle. I am indeed very proud of you."

kyeame said:

"I think you are not replying people outside Nigeria why."

B.Brooks asked:

"Who’s daughter is this?"

shattaWale said:

"I'm in Ghana, I need this one, how do I get what's the price."

Mr G-maX said:

"More blessings now and always."

Lioness Kess said:

"Wow. Superb."

NanaAkwasi117 said:

"Beautiful! I'll love to buy 1."

Friend with benefits said:

"Every man dream."

tkay7³ asked:

"Excellent. Plz, ur location, cos I need a pair?"

The lady replied:

"Festac Lagos."

Mr Fred said:

"Continue the good job."

Eseblessed said:

"Keep it up handwork and hardworking sure pays. God will enlarge ur coast."

Ray said:

"Good work, respect, my people let's support our sister."

Another female shoemaker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a smart young Nigerian lady, Adeosun Goodness Taiye, made waves as a shoemaker despite being a dentistry student at the University of Ibadan (UI).

She said she started making shoes in 2018 after she just sat her Cambridge A levels and was quite bored at home.

Nigerian man made beautiful shoe

Similarly, a talented Nigerian shoemaker produced a beautiful shoe, and the photos have gone viral on Twitter.

The skilled shoemaker, Akoni took to the platform to share his craft and show it off to potential customers.

Source: Legit.ng