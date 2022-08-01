An elderly beggar was sitting down by the roadside when a young man approached her to beg for help

The young man asked her to give him money for food and the elderly woman offered him the only N50 she had

However, luck was on her side as the young man decided to reward her kind gesture by gifting her a huge sum of money

An elderly woman who begs on the streets for a living recently got rewarded for showing a great sense of humanity.

In a viral video, a young rich man who disguised himself as a poor man walked up to her and begged her for money to eat.

The elderly woman in her response, told him that she only has N50 which was given to her by a kind passer-by.

Man gifts elderly beggar cash Photo Credit: @iam_degeneral

Source: UGC

However, the kind woman was ready to let the money go and she quickly made for her bag and brought out the N50 which she handed to him.

Reacting to her sweet gesture, the young man opened up to her that he isn't really the beggar he posed to be.

Kind man surprises elderly beggar

According to him, he only lied to be a beggar so he can meet the first genuine person who would offer him help.

He decided to reward the elderly woman for her kindness by gifting her huge cash way bigger than what she offered.

The elderly woman broke down in tears immediately as she never expected such thing to happen in her lifetime.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users get emotional over sweet video

@aly_special1 said:

"Mummy quickly rush put the money for her bag before she hear say na prank again ."

@iam_hanex wrote:

"God will continue to bless you tears was rolling down whil watching this …You will never lack good things in life."

@shinnaofficial reacted:

"Omg..I tears out oo..mama's are always the best no matter what...may God bless u and protect her too."

@otue_jude_bastin stated:

"I’m in tears , this video touch my heart deeply I pray God grant this woman all her heart desires and you too D General , love is the greatest."

@elizabeth_.moses noted:

"Hope they won’t collect that money from that woman because she’s even sitting at the road side ☹️."

