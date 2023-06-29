A young Nigerian man got the internet buzzing as he proudly showed off his older white woman online

According to him, the foreigner said she was not going to part with any money until their physical meet-up

His proud showcase was not supported by many netizens and they criticised him, just as others made fun of him

A Nigerian youth has taken to the social media platform TikTok to showcase his older white lady.

It appeared he and the lady got talking on social media as he stated that she would not send him money until they met.

The youth met up with his white woman

He shared pictures taken with the unidentified lady and wrapped his showcase up with a photo of him flaunting some dollar bills.

Explaining the dollar photo, the young man said she eventually parted with her money. His post did not sit well with many Nigerians and they criticised him.

See his post below:

People react to the young man and his older white lady

mA MI said:

"This woman wey my boyfriend dey follow talk small u don go collect God."

user8256306815460 said:

"Client wey yahoo boys dey manage you go carry am wholesale."

GBOLEXY said:

"Haaa so na because of 80 bucks she come see u , both of unna no go rest well."

prince said:

"4 Una way say so Na just that small tin she pay 4 Ur info's Steady cash out Nai him go DA do without brain stress till him die No cap."

MABEL said:

"Una dey cast work oga nor funny imagine how many white people go hear this story na."

KCD said:

"Na so Una Dey cast Una self how would your sister feel if she sees u posting Pat as a Mugu ?????"

Michaelmicmala said:

"Them no born her well, we go file tax return together and if possible even next year own."

totheworld said:

"I go do my own video next month .. everyone should stay tune.

"Aha no where way motivation no dey come from me self dey fear to allow my own come una don open my eyes."

