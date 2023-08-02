A video of a teacher’s innovative way of teaching with dancing has captured the hearts of many viewers

The teacher, who clearly enjoyed her job, danced joyfully as her pupils repeat after her

The creative method of teaching English seemed to work well, as the pupils were fully engaged and read out loud what was on the board

A heartwarming video of a teacher who used dancing as an innovative way of teaching her pupils English has gone viral on TikTok.

The teacher, who showed a lot of passion and enthusiasm for her job, moved her body rhythmically and energetically as her pupils followed her lead and repeated the words she said.

The students was engaging because of her unique approach. Photo credit: TikTok/@klankejuffle

Source: TikTok

The original and fun method seemed to have a positive effect on the pupils’ learning, as they were fully immersed in the lesson and read out loud the sentences that were written on the board.

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated the lady's effort as well as her creative approach to teaching.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@fevi64774 reacted:

"You should come and teach in Ethiopia."

@Granville said:

"This teacher is very smart she's not only teaching her kids but she's exercising as well this teacher will never ever feel stressed."

@helenwarrin wrote:

"She is setting a trend next thing the department wants all teachers to start teaching like this."

@mrna commented:

"I really appreciate the way you teach the kids."

@johanna.Vin also commented:

"Had she taught me l would be through school with honors!!! Never miss a day."

@User4019813384032:

"Must get teacher of the year. Teacher+dancer+exercises =perfect."

