A strong lady has gone the extra mile to acquire muscles and six-packs that make her look amazingly built

The lady was seen in a video that shows when she was training at a public gym, lifting heavy weights with ease

The strength she applied during the workout and how her body looked like that of a man sparked reactions among netizens

A lady with a well-built body was seen working out at a public gym, and the video has gone viral.

The video, which was posted on TikTok by @fbbworkposing shows the lady performing strenuous exercises at the gym.

The lady has a well-built body that looks strong. Photo credit: TikTok/@fbbworkposing.

Source: TikTok

The video opens with the lady shown from the backside with a lot of muscles and flesh.

Her back and shoulders looked well-built and extremely strong due to her long period of working out at the gym.

Strong lady sparks reactions after she was seen at a gym

She then turned and showed her chest region which looked almost flat like that of a man.

Also, her belly looked flat and very strong. The lady proceeded to lift heavy weights at the gym as she started exercising.

The lady lifted her clothes and exposed her belly, showing six packs that marvelled netizens. The video was later reposted on Twitter by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady with six packs

@iam_jayroid said:

"All these things no go make heaven."

@Chinyelugo_15 commented:

"Person wey God create with soft and beautiful body."

@pjohnemeng commented:

"Thank God say person dey taste before marriage ooo. Make person no go marry who go dey beat am everyday for the house especially we where no get one single strength for body."

@donheansreal said:

"Sure she’s on testosterone shots. That build is heavy."

@okwyzaza commented:

"Even man no reach her again. She don over man self."

@McDoulous said:

"The beauty of being a woman is gone."

@ken_akpa said:

"This girl will beat me."

Source: Legit.ng