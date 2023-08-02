A video of a young woman driving a train with ease and skill has captured the attention of many viewers

The woman, who seemed to love her job, was seen operating the train with professionalism and enthusiasm

The video also showed how she expertly navigated the train when another one was approaching from the opposite direction

A captivating TikTok video of a young woman who drives a train with remarkable skill and ease has warmed hearts.

The woman, who clearly enjoyed her unique and challenging job, was seen operating the train with a passion and a smile on her face.

She confidently handled the controled and switches, showing her expertise and knowledge of the railway system.

The video also demonstrated how she calmly and safely steered the train when another one was coming from the opposite direction, avoiding any collision or delay.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@tokunbo64848 reacted:

"This is my first time someone piloting a train much love guys."

@User5240039293761 said:

"I actually thought the train followed the railway automatically."

@Waley64848 wrote:

"Perfect but she seems nervous."

@MR.Lee02 commented:

"Simple than a car. No arguments!"

@okesolaebenezer also commented:

"So train no get Staring & hand Gear, like motor. Now I know am a local boy."

@user474884847474:

"Train dey pass, people dey walk for the other side of the train tracks and train still dey come from front."

@Kartland:

"Flove is this the same with the ones in dxb coz the last timel was there I didn't see this."

@User4689318161675:

"Now I admit I be local boy... So train no get steering?"

@obaloluwa:

"Please your train is it lagos to ibadan."

@ChukwuemekaBenja775:

"God will continue to grant you journey mercy."

