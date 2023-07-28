A woman has shared a sad story on social media after her husband abandoned her to be with her best friend

According to the woman, when she first met her husband, she trusted him and believed that she had met the love of her life

However, their marriage was filled with pain as she lost her first child and afterwards, her husband dumped her

A woman identified as @its.me.Jax on TikTok has shared her story of heartbreak, grief, and betrayal.

In the video, she revealed that she got married, had a baby, and sadly lost the child to a rare genetic disease just two months later.

Woman narrates ordeal as husband dumps her to be with best friend Photo credit: @itsmejax/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Despite the tragedy, Jax and her husband tried to make their relationship work and went on to have two more healthy children.

However, her husband surprisingly cheated on her with her best friend and left her to navigate motherhood and grief on her own.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

"Gets married thinking I met the love of my life. We have a baby 8 months into our marriage.

"Baby dies after two months from a rare genetic disease. We try to make our relationship work with two more healthy children. "Husband ends up hooking up and leaves me for my best friend. Now a solo mom, navigating grief, motherhood and life on my own."

Reactions as mum shares heartbreaking story on TikTok

The video has gone viral on social media with many netizens sympathizing with Jax.

Despite the pain she has faced, Jax has however remained strong in navigating the challenges of motherhood and life on her own.

@Fay Shing reacted:

“A thousand million hugs to you. You will be fine, just give yourself time to heal and stay strong for your babies. As for your friend, what's her @.”

@sweetlekoa commented:

“My grandma always said Don’t your friends around your man.”

@user7313770624490 said:

“My question is how on earth does someone even survive that? You are an extremely strong woman.

@Rita Nyamoita reacted:

“Oh hope you'll come back with a happy ending.”

@queenikilowei commented:

“I'm so sorry sis, lots of love and hugs.”

@Alicia Lovelot reacted:

“Exactly what happened to me, praying for you mom.”

@nbafantiktok12 reacted:

“Sending Love. it is amazing to see how strong you are. I hope you have a great Support Team.”

@Shan Shan said:

“It’s always the best friends.”

@Davinia said:

“When I look at you, I see STRENGTH! I see OVERCOMER! Your pain has a purpose. Thank u for blessing me with this! May God continue to work in you.”

@Rabecca said:

“So sorry you had to go all through that may God strengthen you and give you peace.”

Watch the video below:

Woman cries out as her best friend gets set to marry her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady is currently in deep pain as her husband has dumped her after she gave him three children. To make matters worse and more painful, the lady said her husband was getting married to her best friend.

In a TikTok post, the lady identified as @katharine795 said her husband has never visited her parents. She said the man has done all introductory rites on her best friend, and they are set to get married. Katharine also said her husband is enjoying all the money she made in Saudi Arabia.

Her words: "My best friend is getting married to my husband this Saturday. Now, it is their wedding, but I'm the mother of his three kids. But he has never even visited my parents. He is enjoying with my three years of Saudi Arabia money. One day, you will pay for what you have done."

Source: Legit.ng