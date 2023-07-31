A video of a Nigerian mum-in-law dressing up her son’s oyinbo fiancée in traditional attire has warmed hearts.

The video showed the mum-in-law entering the room with the colourful clothes

The fiancée then goes into another room and comes back wearing the clothes, looking stunning

A touching video of a Nigerian mum-in-law welcoming her son’s white fiancée into the family by dressing her up in traditional attire has gone viral on TikTok.

The video captured the sweet moment when the mum-in-law arrived in the room with a bundle of colourful clothes and accessories and showed them to the overjoyed fiancée.

She looks radiant and lovely in the dress. Photo credit: TikTok/@juliaxfrancoix

Source: TikTok

Oyinbo's transformation on native wear surprise many

The fiancée then excitedly went into another room and emerged wearing the clothes, looking radiant and beautiful.

The video has amassed thousands of comments from people who were moved by the mum-in-law’s gesture and impressed by the fiancée’s transformation.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@User56213176794487 reacted:

"She has got the African shape. She looks pretty."

@kerene said:

"Wow she's beautiful in every single one."

@juliafrançois wrote:

"She looks soo good on them."

@Wannie M Kargbo commented:

"Now this is the kind of mother in lawI was praying for. But I don't know what happens to the Angele who receive my prayer request."

@Evelina Panzo

"This is the relationship every woman wants with her bfs mother."

@aajay899:

"She looks good in all but the last dress complimented her skin a lot."

