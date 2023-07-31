A Nigerian lady secured a visa to relocate to Canada and she has taken to TikTok to share the good news with her friends

The lucky lady, Chineye Udezo said she was first denied a visa by the Canadian Embassy, and she decided to reapply

Chineye's persistence paid off as her visa got approved within a space of nine days, and she has now relocated to Canada

A lady got her Canadian visa approved just nine days after she made the application.

The Nigerian lady, Chineye Udezo shared the good news of her relocation to Canada with her followers on TikTok.

Chineye got her Canadian visa approved within 9 days, and she has relocated to Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/@its_chineye1.

Chineye revealed to her followers that she applied for the same Canadian visa a year ago and she was denied.

Lady gets visa to moved to Canada with 9 days

She persisted and reapplied to the Canadian Embassy, and luckily for her, this time there were no delays.

As soon as the travel document reached her, she unveiled it with joy in the TikTok video.

Also, Cheneye posted a second video on YouTube, sharing her experience and journey from Nigeria to Canada.

Many of her followers went to the comment section of the video to congratulate Chineye and to pray for the same level of speed.

@Atanda Dc said:

"This one wey I just seeing people journey to the US on my fyp seems like I’m about to travel too oo."

@tessylove commented:

"I'm also going to laugh like you very soon amen. Congrats girl."

@Sammie Richie commented:

"When you were denied you can still reapply that same month after you have requested for the GCMS. Instead of waiting for a year."

@AK asked:

"Please when they ask for your passport does it means your visa has been approved?"

@BØŠŠ said:

"I both applied and got rejected in February, reapplied and got my visa in March."

