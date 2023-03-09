TikTok users are praising a little girl who patiently and skillfully turned fufu on fire like an adult

In a trending video, the girl took charge of the cooking just like a mother would and perfectly prepared the local delicacy

Those who have reacted to the video used it to remember their childhood days, saying they did the same thing

A TikTok video shows a patient young girl who was preparing a meal as if she was a mother.

In the short video posted by @lakomelove, the little girl sat on a stool in the fireplace and took charge of the cooking.

The little girl turned the fufu like an adult. Photo credit: TikTok/@lakomelove.

She patiently watched over the fufu which was put in a pot and was cooking on the tripod fireplace.

Fine little girl goes viral because of her cooking skills

From time to time, she takes the spatula and uses it to turn the fufu with a lot of strength and energy.

In the process of turning, some lumps of the fufu fell off the small pot. She carefully took the scattered ones and put them back into the pot.

Her way of handling the spatula shows that she is skilled and that she must have been properly brought up.

Meanwhile, positive comments have trailed the video on TikTok as people are praising the girl.

Reactions from TikTok users

@user7621178289667 said:

"But you find a slay queen of 30 years. I can't cook. This is a great woman of the future."

@bea wa papa said:

"Only in Africa. So proud to be an African. We are trained in and out from the roots."

@maurineonditi asked:

"How old is she if I may ask? Good job."

@ballarat397 said:

"My children never experienced this. God bless this boy."

@anitakleinhans71 commented:

"My daughter she's 26, she's a mother but can't even cook rice, may Almighty bless your hand, my child."

Video shows beautiful lady preparing fufu

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady was seen turning fufu with so much strength.

The lady is a fufu merchant who prepares it in a large pot because it is meant for sale.

She said in the video that she would be rich till she dies because she was working hard.

Source: Legit.ng