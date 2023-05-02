Doctor Chinonso Egemba, popularly called Aproko Doctor, has advised people on which non-stick pot to use for cooking

According to the popular medic, non-stick pots that have coatings scraped off at the bottom pose dangers to health

He said such pots should be thrown away as they can dangerously affect the immune system or even cause cancers

Nigerian doctor, Chinonso Egemba has warned people against using non-stick pots with damaged bottoms coats.

According to the doctor, non-stick pots are coated with Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are not supposed to peel.

The doctor said fake non-stick pots could be dangerous. Photo credit: Instagram/@aproko_doctor.

Source: Instagram

Once they start to peel, the doctor said, it means the pot is not original, and the PFAS are capable of causing diseases.

Nigerian doctor shows people which non-stick pot to use

Aproko doctor said PFAS that peel from the bottom of cooking pots and other wares signify that the non-stick pot is fake.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said those with such pots with peeled or scrapped bottom coatings should discard them since the PFAS could contaminate food.

The dangers he mentioned include the fact that the chemical could distort the immune system and cause cancers and infertility.

Meanwhile, multiple reactions followed Aproko's video after he posted it on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@mykitchengardenn said:

"Many people do not understand this. This is why I prefer Stainless Steel or Cast iron, they are way durable. Thanks for sharing, Doc."

@beka.nenzar said:

"Sir… first explain why you have not one but two of these pots in your kitchen."

@eodpaul_ commented:

"All these fake non-stick pots around na so so paint Dem paint am."

@stainless_beauticity commented:

"Just buy an aluminium pot and rest. Everybody must not use a nonstick pot."

@chinny_005 said:

"The problem is that people use stainless steel spoons to cook with Non-stick pots, that’s why it cracks. Use the rubber spoons and your non-stick pots will never crack."

Government warns against imported Indomie

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that NAFDAC warned Nigerians against imported Indomie Noodles.

The agency said it has commenced random testing of the popular food.

NAFDAC DG said that the product is not registered in Nigeria and is one of the items on the import prohibition list.

Source: Legit.ng