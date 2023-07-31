A woman was so surprised to see her daughter eating her dog's food after she was asked to feed the dog

In a hilarious video shared via TikTok, the girl stood in the dog's presence to consume the food with a big spoon

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many sharing their experiences with their dogs

A TikTok user identified as @nthabijane has shared a video of her daughter eating her dog's food

In the video, the daughter identified as Sarah, was captured red-handed eating the dog's food before feeding the remains to the dog, Bobby.

Woman catches daughter eating dog's food



Sharing the video via TikTok, the surprised mother, Nthabi wrote;

“This is what happens when I send Sarah to go feed my dog. Bobby doesn’t eat now because of my daughter.”

Reactions as girl eats dog's food

The video has since gone viral with many netizens expressing their shock and concern.

Some criticized Nthabi for allowing her daughter to feed the dog, while others expressed sympathy for Bobby.

@kgaugelochaks commented:

“She's like, u see Bobby no poison. U can trust me.”

@Bootymoso said:

“I thought I was the only one who does that.”

@Pndee_Zulu reacted:

“And now Bobby is not getting enough food, she must pack her bags and leave this one.”

@Bubbblleesss reacted:

“The dog is so well mannered.”

@Tumishi said:

“Imagine the ubereats driver taking a bite out of your burger before handing it over.”

@Zee said:

“So does this mean that bobby is hungry for most of the day?”

@Sbahle reacted:

“Justice for Bobby.”

@“T” the perfectionist reacted:

“It’s how Bobby keeps pointing her to the bowl with his head that gets me.”

@Moratuwa Momo Photol said:

“The look on Bobby's face.”

@000Benny_Benny said:

“It seems all Bobbies go through this I feel so guilty about the fact that my dog is Bobby and I eat his food.”

@Rodney Nonofo said:

“I always say if you can’t eat the food you serve your dog then the dog shouldn’t eat as well.”

@chilalam5 said:

“The up and down look by bobby said it all.”

@Mich0612 said:

“Justice for Bobby.”

@meredithsebesho said:

“It’s how his just patiently waiting and not even barking his use to it.”

@Dilliamoon commented:

“Your food is too good mamma.”

@BAD_COMMENT reacted:

“The dog is patient.”

@Theresa reacted:

“Your dog is such a good dog. Mine will jump in my face.”

@zee said:

“The way Bobby is looking at her.”

Watch the video below:

