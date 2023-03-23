A Nigerian lady left netizens in stitches over what she did with a big turkey she was to feed dogs with

The lady who had not eaten that morning got to the dogs' shelter and did something contrary to what her brother directed her to do

Some netizens jocularly campaigned for justice on behalf of the dogs, just as others feared for her safety

A Nigerian lady sent social media users into a frenzy for sharing a turkey with her brother's dogs.

The lady, identified as Stacy, said her brother directed her to feed the dogs the turkey that morning.

Stacy ate the dogs' turkey. Photo Credit: @stacy123fancy2

Source: TikTok

Stacy wondered why dogs would be getting such a huge cut of turkey meat when she had not eaten that morning. So, she took some bites out of it.

Drawing closer to the wooden kennel of the dogs, she put some pieces into their mouths and hilariously appealed to them to allow her to finish the rest.

The funny TikTok clip stirred mixed reactions.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Bammilly said:

"Join them enter cage I dey come."

ademide1550 said:

"Imagine the turkey was cooked with dog food."

hagiiujunwa said:

"What if he has injected some dru*gs for those dogs in it."

opsylove said:

"U be werey seh..OLA must see this..won ni ko fun Bella ati floffy ni onje oden je o foolish gan sha."

Lumhi herself said:

"Person never see turkey chop na don go con remain."

Savage2432 said:

"Yetunde you be werey."

Mikereal Joseph said:

"Lol my God what did I see this morning."

She_is_black said:

"These dogs go swear for you ooo."

