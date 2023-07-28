A Nigerian lady made the most of her mum's absence after she was left in charge of her mother's shop

The lady, who said she is a lastborn, enjoyed her mother's provisions and even made noodles for herself

A video showing her having a nice time with her mum's business products has stirred mixed reactions online

A Nigerian lady, identified as Philip Rejoice, enjoyed herself after her mother left her to man her shop.

In a trending TikTok video, the young lady first appeared to do golden morn for herself before going for a bottle of soft drink.

Rejoice enjoyed her mum's provisions. Photo Credit: @rejoicebby7

Source: TikTok

Next, she prepared noodles and eggs in the shop as she consumed her mother's provisions. Taking pride in her actions, the lady hailed it as lastborn doings.

The video she shared on social media has gone viral and got many people talking. Many people, claiming to be lastborns, praised her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens laugh at the lady

Ãirbøí said:

"I did my mom dirty in this I dey even drink mineral remain cus as a child I can't finish one bottle."

Bliss Stephen said:

"That is why my mom don't like this business but she later start fruit busi...but I continue from there...as the last baby girl..life sweet shay."

Fihzzy said:

"I Dey come your house come show your mama."

WURAOLA said:

"Me I go still take money join if I sell 15k market divide it into 2 nah 50/50 we go do am."

Dave said:

"I think say nah only get this behavior lastborn life sweet ooo."

STAR said:

"Plus like 10k wey go follow me come back last born life sweet."

Princess said:

"We the association of last borns are proud of you."

Lady enjoys mum's provisions in her absence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had enjoyed her mum's provisions in her absence.

Immediately the woman left, she danced towards a deep freezer and grabbed a drink bottle. She (@_dunnii_xx) proceeded to where the packs of chin chin were kept and tore one.

She dramatically fed on the snack and a bottle of drink. People who watched her video found it very funny. TikTokers narrated their similar experiences. Some hoped she would not ruin her mother's business with free eating.

Source: Legit.ng