A touching video on TikTok has captured the emotional moment when a brother, who had been away from his family for a long time, surprised his sister at her school.

The brother, who had traveled a long distance to see her, spotted his sister sitting in a classroom during a lecture and decided to give her a shock.

The sister who was not expecting to see her brother ran to hug him. Photo credit: TikTok

Source: TikTok

He quietly entered the room and approached her from behind, while the teacher and the other students watched in curiosity.

The sister, who had no idea that he was there, turned around and saw his familiar face.

She was overjoyed to see him and dropped everything to embrace him tightly.

The video, which has gone viral on TikTok, has melted the hearts of many viewers who were touched by the siblings’ bond and reunion.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@mofe374883 reacted:

"Make I no talk say God no for give me elder brother the wayre no care not even 100 naria card not to talk of visiting me, but e dey do giveaway."

@goldenbwoys said:

"Where is your school let me come."

@ayamellas wrote:

"If my elder brother made it to this stage i know he would have done same."

@sUccessful44 commented:

"My brother self no know if he get sister like me."

Source: Legit.ng