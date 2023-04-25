A young Nigerian lady shared the reaction of her friend when she bought an iPhone for her

In the viral video, the lady who could control her emotion cried profusely and jumped everywhere

The lady who received the phone thanked her friend and went to showcase the back of the phone to confirm that it was indeed an iPhone gift

A female friend of a young lady wanted to surprise me with a brand-new phone.

She went to a phone shop, selected one of the iPhone brands at the store, and paid for it.

Lady makes best friend happy by giving her IPhone. Photo credit: @skuteyi17 Source: TikTok

In the video, she showed the receipt they gave her to confirm that she had bought the phone.

Jumps with joy

She headed straight to her friend's place and gave her the phone. Her excited friend opened the sealed gift and discovered it was an iPhone.

Grateful and thrilled by the gift, she began to shed tears of joy.

Many social media users who saw the video appreciated the girl's show of love to her best friend and called on their friend to do the same for them.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user63738 reacted:

"@mimi pretty We need to end this our friendship nothing dey comot oo."

@prettymhizp6 wrote:

"Wao something I will love to do one day for my baby sis so help me God."

@Aderonke commented:

"precious see Wetin ur mate dey do."

@Mandie.Faffie also commented:

"@Caitlinyjk I no do friend again."

@Lollipop:

"@Varaidzo Taona look at you not even surprising me ncxa!"

@Ruqqibae:

"GCall-me-evy Shabi u dey see ur mate."

@OEvanGeline:

"I pray I do this one day for my loved one."

Source: Legit.ng