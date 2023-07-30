A beautiful young woman has caused a frenzy on social media after showing off her unique skin

In photos shared via her official Twitter page, the lady was spotted with white patches on both her face and body

Social media users have reacted massively to the cute photos with many applauding her rare beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A pretty black lady with the handle @freckledn on Twitter has shared lovely photos of her unique skin.

The lady who has freckles (small brownish spots in the skin due to augmented melanin production) has become a huge sensation.

Pretty lady with freckles on her skin Photo credit: @freckledn/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

In the viral photos, the lady revealed her rare skin with white patches all over her face and body.

While sharing the photos, she stated that she couldn't stop looking at herself all through the day. She also thanked everyone who had great things to say about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I'm obsessed with this colour on me. I couldn’t stop looking at myself today. Thank you to everyone that’s been saying nice things about me. I wish it was humanly possible to thank y’all individually."

Reactions as lady shows off her unique skin

Abayomi said:

"And you sure this is not a painting, looks like some kind of complex Work of Art."

Crissy Holmes wrote:

"Sis, you’re gorgeous! Don't listen to these ugly trolls."

Papa Gad commented:

"I love your skin. You look like stained glass. Truly art."

Emmanuel Amayo wrote:

"If you were a Nigerian I would have thought you’re from my linage because my extended family has this exact color of skin as a family birth mark. Some of my aunties and uncle has it from my paternal grandfather. And my cousins has it too."

George JP added:

"You are very pretty, never mind the "unusual" skin pigmentation, still looks good on you. But I'm genuinely curious as to the dermatological term for this (if you don't mind and don't find it offensive)."

See the post below:

Lady with big patches of unique skin goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady named Tia has earned the admiration of netizens due to a rare coloration on her skin.

On her face, there are big patches of whitish colour which also spread to her arms in a lovely way. In a TikTok video, the lady, who is confident in her look and skin, showed off her body as she played before the camera. Legit.ng observed that she has a unique form of vitiligo.

Vitiligo is a long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin. It's caused by the lack of melanin, which is the pigment in the skin, NHS reports.

Source: Legit.ng