A hilarious TikTok video of a baby girl’s first reaction to lime has gone viral on TikTok

The adorable baby was eager to try the citrus fruit, but she soon regretted her decision

She was so shocked by the bitter flavour that she fell back on the bench where she was sitting

A cute baby girl tried lime for the first time in her life.

Her hilarious reaction was captured on camera and shared on TikTok.

She squints and grimaces showing her surprise. Photo credit: TikTok/@savannahsingsss

Source: TikTok

The video shows the curious baby waiting for a taste of a slice of lime held by her mother.

She then brings it to her mouth and takes a big bite, expecting a sweet and juicy treat.

But as soon as she tastes the acidic and sour juice, her face changes dramatically.

Little baby taste lime for their first time makes dramatic faces

She makes a funny grimace, squints her eyes, and sticks out her tongue, trying to get rid of the unpleasant taste.

She is so stunned by the unexpected flavour that she loses her balance and topples over on the bench where she was sitting.

This hilarious moment will make you smile and laugh, and also remind you of the joys and surprises of discovering new things.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the little baby below:

@Doureen reacted:

"Mrs rabbit has fainter again,

@Lala0626 said:

"I ve watched this like 10 times."

@Bush Mowing said:

"Me after tasting adulthood."

@R commented:

"i laughed a little too hard at this poor baby."

@Shades of_hail also commented:

"Use the 'ohh that's liquor' sound."

@Kristi Marie:

"That knocked her clear over! This should be viral already."

@Emily:

"My niece loves limes and lemons it makes no sense."

@Kayla Nicolee:

"She did not just fall over like that lol."

Source: Legit.ng