A viral video has shown counterfeit 1000 naira notes allegedly paid to a PoS operator

In the video, a man was seen lamenting how her wife a PoS operator was paid the fake naira notes

Commercial banks kicked off the distribution of the redesigned naira notes on Thursday, December 15, 2022

Few days after the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, released the redesigned naira notes in the denominations of N200, N500 and N1,000, fake copies of the new N1000 naira notes have been released into the market.

A mobile money and bank agent in a video exposed this claiming that a customer completed a bank transaction through his wife's Point of Sale (PoS) using a false replica of the new N1,000.

He went ahead in the video to show the difference between the fake and original redesigned N1,000 note.

CBN released the new naira notes to the public on Thursday, December 2022. Credit: @cbn

According to him, the original note has a gold seal at the bottom of the right hand side of the note and the seal cannot be erased when scratched.

While the old one doesn’t have a gold seal at the bottom of the right hand side of the note close to the signatures.

CBN says no one can create counterfeit

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the CBN Director of the Currency Operations Department, Ahmed Bello Umar, promised Nigerians that the new notes will. be difficult to create counterfeit.

He said:

"A lot was put into the redesign, especially on security features, the ink the paper the lines all were carefully done with advance features that will be difficult for any one to counterfeit.

New naira notes are scarce

Recall that the CBN released the redesigned naira notes on the 15th of December,2022.

Legit.ng had reported that the banks are still making payments with the old denominations.

The banks complained that the quantity of the new notes cannot go around the economy.

Bank reacts to scarcity of new Naira notes

Jude Monye, executive director at Heritage Bank, said the rationing of the new naira notes is normal because the old notes are still in circulation.

He said the CBN is pumping the redesigned note into the banks and that from Friday to January 31, 2022, there would be a parallel run of the banknotes.

'Abuse the naira, go to jail': CBN warns Nigerians

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria has issued a warning to Nigerians against naira misuse.

The old and new naira notes will be a legal currency until Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

The new notes have denominations of N1,000, N500, and N200, and the CBN wants Nigerians to show respect.

Source: Legit.ng