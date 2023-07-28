A video trending on the TikTok app captures a little Nigerian girl crying uncontrollably after she was taken to a barbing salon

In the video shared by @ayrichie01, the little girl screamed and tried running away after seeing the clipper

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many finding the entire scenario hilarious

According to Ay, the girl who was scared of clippers got scared after the barber began to work on her hair.

Nigerian girl fights with barber at salon Photo credit: @ayrichie01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the hilarious video, the young girl was first seen sitting on a chair as the barber tried to cut her hair.

Surprisingly, as soon as the clipper touched her head, she began to scream before dashing out of her chair.

Reactions as girl creates a scene at barbing salon

Some netizens reacting in the comments section claimed that the girl is not used to clipper.

Others recounted that they also had a phobia for clippers during their childhood days.

@userSANITYBOY said:

“Omo I remember when I small I fear am as well ooo.”

@mayakifaith commented:

“Abeg help her find new blade and soap with some water.”

@Emly_01 reacted:

“Lol nah blade unshaven Dey use for nah village.”

@F A V R I T E commented:

“I was once like that.”

@user3161415980186 said:

“Nah blade she dey use before.”

@øyìndãlãpø reacted:

“Naso they dey do for here.”

@Debby Counting commented:

“This girl wan kill me.”

@Ifeoluwa-Special reacted:

“Na blade her mama Dey use for her I know her who bring her to salon.”

@Mhiz Adunni Ade said:

“This is my sister ooo.”

@Bby Qeemah commented:

“Na @Bhøluwãtìphê why you disgrace me.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng