A trending video has shown how a lady messed up her boyfriend's hair with a clipper while he was asleep

After shaving his hair halfway, she then woke him up to see his new look and the man's reaction was that of someone shocked

Defending her action, the lady showed the visibly shocked man that she wanted to give him a haircut like a popular actor

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a lady giving her man a bad haircut while he slept and waking him to see her finished work.

The incident shared on TikTok showed the lady with a clipper cutting the hair of the sleeping man.

The man was shocked. Photo Credit: TikTok/@flashxgangz

After doing it halfway, she woke him up to see his new look. The man went into a frenzy on seeing what he looked like in a mirror.

He ran from one corner of the apartment to the other screaming in shock and questioning the lady while she messed up his hair.

The lady however showed him a picture of a popular actor with a similar hairdo and explained that she wanted to give him something like that.

Social media reactions

user1914909580474 said:

"He’s really upset.His turn now to do it too her, I wonder how she wound feel,thee."

Precious said:

"What kind of a girlfriend is this he now have a twin...the hair looks good on you bro."

Link182kid said:

"I wouldn’t play like this…. Because I know I have to go to sleep myself eventually."

maxlewisj said:

"How did he not wake up.... I wake up when my kid farts in the next room."

Orpeyemi said:

"I will definitely do the same to her and if she get mad breakup straight up."

ChampionRoyal said:

"Find it hard to believe he sleep that dead and not hear the buzzing. When you wake him, he didn't even look like he was sleeping. I miss real Pranks."

