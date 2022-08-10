A video of a lady sharing the condition of her hair after undergoing a dying process at the salon has gone viral

In the video, she is seen battling tears which appears to be due to the fact that most of her hair has fallen out

Many Nigerians took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the situation, with some sharing their own experiences

What was meant to be a new look for her birthday went south after a lady's visit to the salon.

In a video currently trending on social media, the lady can be seen holding back the tears as she shows the condition of her red hair.

The video has sparked reactions. Credit: @ourtalkroom

Source: Instagram

The caption reveals that she had wanted a new look for her birthday, which is perhaps, dyeing her hair red, and it didn't go as planned.

From the video, it appears she lost chunks of her hair as a result of the dye - or relaxing her hair after the dye.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

mcmakopolo1:

"But Wetin the woman Dey comb I no go gree oo."

stayc33_:

"No need to visit the barber … the comb alone nah clipper."

adaobi.stella.35:

"It’s the woman forming everything is under control for me."

fero_autos:

"She still dey add cream dey comb am."

shuga_mary:

"Ah you still get mind sit down there she fix another thing."

bibis_clover:

"Wait oo what’s happening ? We’re is the remaining part of her hair."

onyin.yeeee_____:

"I will never dye my hair in Nigeria I’ve seen how dyeing hair is properly done, Omooooo never will I do in this country."

chibuikem.ikem:

"She can’t decide if she wan cry or not."

__kimberleyy__x:

"Happened to me too 2days to my birthday...same hair color sef...omo I used abolo to do birthday."

omo_efua:

"What is she still styling? Nawa. Just go to a barber shop Biko."

minnadaisy007:

"Never due and relax at the same time.. instructions are always on the back of item you bought .. but you people will not read. Sorry sha."

"Very wrong move": Lady left dumbstruck as she loses hair after using relaxer on dyed hair

Some rules apply in hairstyling, and sometimes ignoring these rules can come with serious repercussions.

This is something a lady identified as Naomi has learnt about. The beauty content creator recently made a video in which she is seen trying to relax her bleached hair.

In the video, she is seen applying the relaxer. However, chunks of hair fall off when she tries to wash it off, much to her surprise.

Source: Legit.ng