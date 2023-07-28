A female pastor has become a huge sensation on TikTok after dancing at the altar during a service

In the video making the rounds online, the energetic pastor danced hard and shook her waist to a gospel beat

While many netizens criticized the pastor for shaking her waist at the altar, others drummed support for her

A video of a female pastor identified as @apostlebeauty1 showing off her waist dance moves in the church has gone viral on social media.

In the surprising video, the pastor shook her waist with so much energy while the service was ongoing.

Curvy female pastor shakes her waist at the altar Photo credit: @apostlebeauty1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video has sparked controversy online with many netizens criticizing the apostle for her dance moves.

Many accused her of being inappropriate and not respecting the sanctity of the church.

However, others defended Apostle Beauty, stating that there is nothing wrong with dancing in church as long as it is done respectfully and in line with the teachings of the Bible.

Reactions as pastor shakes her waist in church

@Gold Adaeze said:

“Inside church. God forgive us.”

@Madam Ndupet reacted:

“You dey find husband.”

@Sir Willy0200 commented:

“THE WORLD IS BECOMING CHURCHY AND THE CHURCH IS BECOMING WORDLY HMMMMMM.”

@AMG reacted:

“Hope she is married.”

@arcandersonjb reacted:

“The way people dance in church and club house no difference.”

@Mbakwe Elizabeth said:

“For me, she's is well dressed, but the danse of shaking backside was somehow because of the texture of the clothe.”

@Mbakara Akwa ibom said:

“Why all the hate comments is there a specific dance steps meant for church or how u want to praise ur God.”

@linda96530 commented:

“Inside church.”

@KING DUBEX said:

“One faithful member no go like miss Sunday Service.”

@Chimamanda reacted:

“Even David we e dance dey move God no dance reach like this.”

@user3541625757219 said:

“Madam just enter club your eyes dey there.”

@Lilly commented:

“Sister in christ, this one be 1 too much sha oh.”

@ujujan1234 reacted:

“For church God have mercy oooo.”

@michealdaniel240 commented:

“I love you are you married please because my spirit is telling me that you are my wife oo.”

@user111660 reacted:

“Na wa e nor get Waitin dem nor go see for church of nowadays.”

@Abigail_eyo commented:

“But dis is Akwa ibom dance na. The bible said & David danced but did not specify the type of dance as long as you are dancing to d glory of God.”

@Makris3518 said:

“You re only decieveing yourself not me not tlk about God.”

Man shows off legwork moves in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that congregants and church officials were treated to a beautiful dance display by a young man as he took to the floor.

It is believed that the lovely showcase took place during the church's praise session. In a now blown video the man shared on TikTok, he could be seen dancing facing the congregants and backing the pastor. Keeping up with the fast tempo of the guitar playing and song by the chorister, the young man broke into a sizzling legwork dance.

His showcase excited church members, including the pastor who was seen all smiles. Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened at a worship centre located in Ogun state popularly referred to as Odozi Obodo Church. As of the time of making this report, the dance video has amssaed over 500k views on the social media platform.

Source: Legit.ng