A video of a Nigerian man backing a dog on his back and dancing with it has gone viral on TikTok

The clip showed the man enjoying himself as he wrapped the white dog snugly on his back

He sang and danced along to Jonny Drille’s Believe Me, a hit song that has gained popularity since its release

A funny video of a Nigerian man who danced with a dog on his back has warmed hearts.

The video captured the man’s cheerful mood as he securely tied the white dog on his back with a cloth.

Man dances and shakes waist with a white dog on his back. Photo credit: TikTok/@cjviolinist

Source: TikTok

He moved his body rhythmically and sang along to Jonny Drille’s Believe Me, a catchy song that has won the hearts of many listeners since its release.

The dog seemed to enjoy the ride as it calmly stayed on the man’s back throughout the dance.

The video is a perfect example of the bond between humans and animals, and the joy of music and dance.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@amopeade157 reacted:

"E be like say this on one pass Nike ownGifu knw nike abeg like my comment."

@MAZIJELE said:

"The look on the dog's face is like " what have l gotten into with this man today?"

@user48484973835 wrote:

"The dog for him mind: master on colos."

@Ibukunoluwa commented:

"This one don dey pass Nike own oo if you Sabi Nike abeg like my comment."

@Gbemisola also commented:

"This dog don suffer."

@Lola74848484:

"Life done tire the dog seff ee."

@Gracyvb:

"If l leave this App make I bend. People sha Dey craze for this life."

@ninalowoO:

"This brother no just well at all."

@Candy@Rose:

"Someone's serious relationship. The tail for don squeeze."

@user47484885:

"Mary first, I dey watch you. Tell her U can't back baby and l'll show you this."

@takyiwaatackie:

"Haaaaa.. I don offend you before ni."

Nigerian man drags his dog to the river for deliverance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man stirred reactions on Twitter when he took his dog to the river for deliverance.

In a video posted on the platform by @yabaleftonline, the man was seen leading the dog with a leash towards the river.

When they arrived at the river, they both stepped into the water for the deliverance to be conducted.

Source: Legit.ng