A funny Nigerian man took his dog to the river with the aim of conducting a deliverance for the animal

The duo were joined at the river by another man to conduct the supposed deliverance

A lot of funny reactions have followed the short video, which has been making the rounds on Twitter

A Nigerian man stirred reactions on Twitter when he took his dog to the river for deliverance.

In a video posted on the platform by @yabaleftonline, the man was seen leading the dog with a leash towards the river.

The man knelt in the river during the deliverance for his dog. Photo credit: Twitter/@yabaleftonline.

When they arrived at the river, they both stepped into the water for the deliverance to be conducted.

Man kneels in river after taking his dog there for deliverance

Shortly after, another man came into the river and poured some water on the dog.

Interestingly, the man who owns the dog also knelt inside the water when the deliverance was going on.

Thereafter, the man stood up and led the dog out of the river. The whole exercise took less than two minutes.

The dog followed the man silently without resistance when they were going and when they were coming back from the river.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react as man takes his dog to the river for deliverance

Twitter users immediately took to the comment section to air their views regarding the video. Some said the owner of the dog also needs to be delivered.

@Mc_Phils said:

"Both of them need deliverance."

@chi_agozie7 reacted:

"He no even buy better leash for dog."

@__SpecialA commented:

"He’s the one who needs more deliverance. Infact the 3 of them, including the person who followed him to prayed for the dog."

@stephen_tomoni commented:

"This was when she didn’t give birth early."

@OffiecialKrissh reacted:

"Both the deliverer and the delivered, all of them don MENT...They all need deliverance."

@hizzie_1 said:

"A lot is happening o."

