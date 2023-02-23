A few days ago, a young Nigerian man posted how he travelled from Lagos to Abuja to find a perfect mating partner for his Bullmastiff dog. In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng's Joseph Omotayo, he talked about his journey as a dog breeder, among many things.

Ajibola mentioned that he started dog breeding in 2009. He said though he has always been passionate about having a dog, his parents frowned against it. It took a robbery incident in their house for his father to rethink his decision.

Ajibola said that his love for dogs influenced his decision to become a breeder.

My parents never wanted dogs

"I had always wanted to have a dog but my parent never allowed because it’s forbidden in Islam, dad travelled for pilgrim, few days after his arrival, our house was burgled, that was how he considered a dog. I got a puppy as a gift from one of the neighbors in the neighborhood..."

His first dog business started when he served as a middleman to sell a puppy that was originally N500 for N700. Ajibola revealed that he felt so good after making the transaction. Social media later helped him to market his dog breeding. He said:

"My main challenge then was were to get dog to sell. It continues like that until social media helped through, with WhatsApp and Facebook, I met a lot of likeminded people, I started understanding the business day by day."

On why he started dog breeding, Ajibola said it was because he loved dogs so much. He mentioned a preference for the Bullmastiff breed.

I once lost many dogs

Counting his losses, the dog breeder said he had lost 13 full-grown dogs in a week. Before that, 17 puppies died. Another 11 died due to delayed transportation.

The man revealed that he once regretted travelling with his female dog to get a partner as she never got pregnant. On another thing he rued doing, he said that after selling his car for N2.3m to buy a dog, the pet died a few months later.

Speaking about his female bullmastiff, he revealed that he had to travel to Abuja because the ones in Lagos are not up to standard, as his dog was imported from Russia.

Pereparing the mastiff for mating

Before he made the journey to Abuja, Ajibola conducted a series of test like progesterone on the animal. Flying from Lagos to Abuja costed him N238,000. Everyday at a hotel was for N20,000. To mate the dog, he had to sleep at the male dog's owner to carry out the session between 5am and 7am. On the other costs he incurred, he said:

"My journey back to Lagos cost me 261,000 naira. Taxi price from the airport to my house almost took tore off my pocket. I paid the male owner a sum of 400k for mating as pay off, he gave me options of 150k with a puppy of his choice after birth or 500k pay off but I pleaded 400k and he agreed."

