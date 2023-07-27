A lady threw a party on TikTok after she successfully secured a visa that would see her move to the United Kingdom

Apart from the visa, the lady, Beautiful Preacher, also got a five-year work permit, and she displayed the documents on TikTok

She was happy that she would finally move as some people congratulated her and said they also wanted to move to the UK

A lady celebrated wildly on TikTok after she got a visa to move to the United Kingdom.

The lady, Beautiful Preacher, joyfully opened a pack that contained the UK travel documents.

The lady got her UK visa and five-year work permit. Photo credit: TikTok/@dabeautifulpreacher.

Source: TikTok

Beautiful recorded a video of the unveiling of the visa and posted it on TikTok to show to her followers.

Lady set to move to UK after securing visa and work permit

She revealed in the video that she got the UK visa approved for her within four weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Beautiful also said she got a five-year work permit to stay in the UK, and she is so happy about her success.

When she unveiled the document, she flashed it to the camera to show it to other TikTok users.

Some people immediately said they were also interested in getting the kind of visa she got.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady celebrates after getting UK visa

@SonKI said:

"I am interested."

@tashnikkles101 said:

"I tap into your blessings."

@Nana Bentum commented:

"Adom Nyame please help me with this."

@bretuo ba said:

"Oh Lord do this for me to."

@Ernie commented:

"I'm interested, how can I get it?"

@angi said:

"I'm interested please help me."

@Mamacakeandtreat reacted:

"Congratulations! I tap into the blessings."

@user2042658384931 said:

"I tap into your blessing in Jesus' name."

@Acee asked:

"Congrats dear! How did you do it?"

@mamaburang said:

"I'm interested, how can I apply?"

Nigerian student with long name graduates from UK university

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student graduated from the University of Kent, UK.

The student has eight names, and he included all of them in his certificates.

He is named Boluwatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele.

Source: Legit.ng