A video of a young Nigerian man's Mercedes Benz GLE 53 has got many people arguing about how much he bought it

The man, who showed the vehicle to his family, raced the expensive ride beside a trailer on an express road

Many people fawned over his success, as some of them used his blessing to pray to God for better grace in life

A beautiful Nigerian lady, @emprezforba, has gone online to share videos of the new Mercedes Benz her brother bought and showed his family.

The man's family member was happy sitting in the car and placing her hands on the steering. Other people were also all around him celebrating.

People argued over the price of the car. Photo source: @emprezforba

Source: TikTok

Man buys expensive Benz

A closer look at the car's bumper shows it is a Mercedes Benz GLE 53. According to CarBuzz, its price starts at $102,600 (N47,229,858).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people in the video's comment section argued whether he spent N100m on the car or not. TikTokers were wowed.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ironmonkey29 said:

"Omo benz of 100mill plus, una don go far oh."

@Michael :dizzy said:

"Omo benz of 100 million..doings pass doings."

@Victor Richard said:

"Congratulations boss more grace."

@Baron said:

"Congratulation but I don’t know why people dey hype this car cos e plenty for Accra and eastern."

@@Explorer wondered:

"Na beside trailer he Dey run."

@Na’imaaaaa said:

"Money don’t know fine people."

@Collins Owusu said:

"Tell ur bro to show us the way."

@Draco_boy3800 said:

"Bruhhhhh how ona take dey run am. Congrats tho."

@obh.ey said:

"GLE na machine."

@Favour7 said:

"100 million this one na blood money, nothing u wan tell me."

@TRUSTED said:

"Sis I really want to bee your friend."

@Godwin said:

"Ahh..is not like we dey envy oo..but this car is not even latest car..pple dey hype saaa...ohhhh..this used car."

Man and friends rejoice over new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young millionaire, @sanousasawadogo, who recently bought a Mercedes Benz showed it off in a video as his friends celebrated with him.

At the start of the TikTok clip, he could be seen posing in front of the vehicle with a Benz logo designed on his native attire to show he is the owner. Seconds into the funny video, his well-wishers hung on the vehicle as the Benz was put in slow motion.

Girlfriend rejoices as lover buys Benz

In similar news, a young lady, @slehna, shared how she accompanied her boyfriend to a car dealership when he wanted to buy a 2023 Mercedes AMG GLE 53.

While they were waiting in the car mall, the lady said they checked out other very beautiful automobiles. She even showed people a green cruiser which she tagged her future car.

Source: Legit.ng