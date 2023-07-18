A Nigerian lady has shown off her wealth as she bought a brand new Benz GLA 200 worth over N20m

The lady walked to the Mercedes Benz car with pride before sitting in it and driving it away from the showroom

Many people celebrated with the new Benz owner as a man asked her what kind of business she was into

A young lady has made a video showing the moment she bought a brand new Benz GLA 200 AMG for herself.

She walked into the car showroom with great pride before picking up the car. The lady (@preciousjohn) sat in the brand-new vehicle and drove off.

The lady said she used to drive a 2007 Toyota. Photo source: @preciousjohn

Source: TikTok

Lady bought Mercedes Benz GLA 200

A part of the video had her posing with the car key. Many people thronged her comment section to congratulate her. She went from driving a 2007 Toyota car to the new Benz.

Her video had Shallipopi's Elon Musk song playing. According to Car USNews, its price starts from $37,500 (N29,089,875)

Watch the video below:

Omohtee said:

"Congratulations girl praying for mine too soonest."

sunssi money said:

"I dy oooh come marry me."

Jude nonso said:

"Na so easy to enter carry one God bless me oooh."

Praizzy said:

"Me wey I never know wetin I go chop tonight."

Tooomuch asked:

"Congratulations girlie ! What’s the estimate if you dont mind?"

Sharon baby said:

"Congratulations one day I’ll do this."

Adekunle Abidemi said:

"Too much para my sis."

user99132208120730 said:

"Congratulations dear ….I tap into your grace."

BusayoR said:

"All these Elon girls."

She replied:

"Hahahah para dey body."

Shu Shu said:

"I will love to be like you."

simply_val1 said:

"Congratulations babes."

Lo Ba asked:

"Abeg introduce me to your business?"

The lady replied:

"I don’t have a business oh."

Meedah said:

"Indeed para dey body."

