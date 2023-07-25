A Nigerian man’s ingenious conversion of his petrol generator to gas has gone viral

The viral video showed how the eco-friendly generator operates on gas and claimed that it can run for hours on less than a thousand naira

With the recent fuel price hike affecting many businesses and livelihoods, this innovative solution could be a game-changer for Nigerians

A clever Nigerian man has amazed TikTok users with his remarkable invention of converting his petrol generator to gas.

The video, which has gone viral on the social media platform, demonstrated how the generator works smoothly on gas without any harmful emissions.

Amazing gas powered generator works smoothly. Photo credit: @kingsolya

Source: TikTok

Man shares his experience after using gas on generator

The man also revealed that he has been using the generator for hours on a budget-friendly gas cylinder that costs less than a thousand naira.

This ingenious invention could be a lifesaver for many Nigerians who are struggling with the soaring fuel prices that have disrupted their businesses and living standards.

Find the video about the gas powered generator below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the gas-powered generator below:

@Kells64848 reacted:

"I use it. and it's the best decision l've made this month. 3kg stay up to 9hrs for me cos of mny appliances."

@SistrumJay said:

"If dey like make them sell fuel 3k ino go use gas for gen."

@bigeee wrote:

"All this one wey una dey do na to show the people wey dey in charge to increase price."

@Herbib Abioye commented:

"Oshey!! rich kids!!! Show us the way o."

@DJ_SMARTJOE also commented:

"How do l get the caburator. Oga gas or no gas to use fuel. It's dope but not sure if it is safe."

Man converts fuel generator to gas, puts new carburettor, plugs cylinder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man was happy that converting a fuel generator to gas worked. He said a final bye-bye to using fuel.

The man revealed that 2kg of gas lasted for 8 hours. In a TikTok video, the man showed how a gas cylinder was placed far from the generator.

He also pointed to the gas converter (a carburettor) affixed to the side of the generator. He said the device sells for N15,000.

