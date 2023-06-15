A young man who converted his generator's power source from fuel to gas was happy about what he did

Revealing that just 2kg of gas would last for eight hours, the man showed people the new carburetor he bought for the conversion

Many people in his comment section asked him how they could go about converting theirs to use gas

A young Nigerian man was happy that converting a fuel generator to gas worked. He said a final bye-bye to fuel.

The man revealed that 2kg of gas lasted for 8 hours. In a video, the man showed how a gas cylinder was placed far from the generator.

People wanted to also make the same conversion. Photo source: @khinnah_dicey

Source: TikTok

Generator's carburetor changed to use gas

He also also pointed to the gas converter (a carburetor) affixed to the side of the generator. He said the device for N15,000.

As he filmed the generator, a man turned the machine around so that it could be adequately captured.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Aleska Easton said:

"I swear I just converted mine today also and it's reduces cost... You can use 10kg of gas for more than 3days on your gen from mrn till night."

Femix said:

"You’re needed in akure Biko are you available?"

rutholasoju said:

"We have been using this since 2018 at my work place and nothing wrong."

omodano said:

"People talk say una dey cast update. Don't you want others to gain too?"

ifemi1010 said:

"Pls do u know anybody that can do it for me."

Mac_G said:

"People saying its risky, how do you know its risky."

Romsy73 asked:

"Pls how can I turn my too pls?"

dusty_wise said:

"Mine is dual converter, I can switch from fuel to gas at the same time."

Gifted said:

"Yes ooo my Frd dey use gas for gen ad is more cheaper."

Oni Segun Michaelsaid:

"Make I no hear say gas cost again oo."

Tobesky58 said:

"Until they increase gas price maybe you will be using petrol to cook like you people can’t ruin things offline."

Source: Legit.ng