A TikTok video by a Nigerian man has sparked a debate on the internet about the fuel efficiency of different cars.

The video, which has been viewed many times, showed the man listing some of the vehicles that he claimed have high fuel consumption.

G-wagon and Range Rover listed among cars with high maintenance value. Photo credit: @234drive

Nigerian man lists cars that consume much fuel

He named Toyota Sienna, G-Wagon, Range Rover, Benz GL550, Toyota 4Runner, Toyota Tundra and Ford Edge as some of the examples.

He said that these cars are not suitable for the Nigerian market, especially after the recent petrol price hike that has made petrol cost more than N500 per litre.

He subtly advised people to avoid buying these cars and look for more eco-friendly and economical options.

The video has received mixed reactions from the viewers, with some agreeing with his opinion and others defending their choice of cars.

Some have also questioned the accuracy of his claims and asked for more evidence.

Watch the video from Nigerian man below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the video below:

@herod_lammy reacted:

"My LexUs RX 350 that car wan chop me and the fuel 308."

@KwekuGyamfi said:

"Murano actually get spiritual problems herhh."

@OnyiiTMT wrote:

"Sienna no Dey chop fuel any car with Vó engines I guess. one vroommmmmm and 5 liters don go."

@ade_tiger commented:

"What about lexus rx300. Thear say TUNDRA overtaking an 5litres?"

@Yomi also commented:

"If your car consume too much fuel check your catalyst, change your pluUg, Oxygen sensor etc. I use Ford Edge and its cool."

@Mazda:

"Nissan exteral too."

Find the full list of the car listed in the below:

Toyota Sienna G-Wagon Range Rover Benz GL550 Toyota 4Runner Toyota Tundra Ford Edge

Nigerian man lists economy friendly vehicles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, who is also an auditor, has sparked an interesting conversation around cars on Twitter at a time when many are trying to be energy efficient.

Recall that many Nigerians were excited when they discovered that petrol engines could be converted to gas use days ago. Then, people asked how they could go about converting their engines.

It is no wonder, therefore, that a tweet made on Monday, July 10, would spark much interest. People even added to the long list of energy-efficient cars he listed.

