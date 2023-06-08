A young Nigerian has shared a video showing a petrol generator he worked on to start using cooking gas

The man showed how the generator was powered using a gas cylinder placed some metres away from it for safety

Many people who watched his video had many questions, as some wanted to know his location and if using it was safe

A talented Nigerian man has shown a petrol generator which power source he converted to cooking gas.

The young man (@kingsolya) revealed that a filled 2kg cylinder of gas would power the generator for 12 hours.

The man said 2kg will last for 12 hours. Photo source: @kingsolya

Source: TikTok

From fuel to gas

Like cooking, the gas goes through a hose directly to the generator's carburetor. Although the generator's power source had been changed, it maintained its fuel tank for aesthetics.

Many people who watched the man's video had mixed reactions to the innovation. Some people believed it could be dangerous having it at home.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

commentator said:

"Make una no let gas over cost oh."

Austin Obidi said:

"The noise of that get can cause someone migraine headache."

Pan African Page said:

"Using same method for my water generators at farm."

Torry_kay said:

"Yes it works better and it’s a great idea."

Okieriete Okoro wondered:

"Is this not dangerous???"

nkwuagbasamuel said:

"You for comot the fuel tank na."

luxx hotel said:

"This is the safest means to run gen but naija doesn't have good converters."

user8229308617151 said:

"Una want make gas️ increase their payment too."

davekelechi asked:

"Is it cheaper to construct?"

Dj Legalize sad:

"Solar is still preferable to this, just my opinion."

oladayoolaniyan1 said:

"We need you in lekki, i have lots of clientele for you, but you will start with mine."

Source: Legit.ng