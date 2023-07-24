A man discovered a strange paper in his younger sister's bag, and he posted it on Twitter to ask people what it is

The man said the paper has 'warning' written all over it, but he does not know where his sister got it from

Some of his followers on Twitter are attempting to decode the meaning of the paper and what it is used for

A man has posted a photo of a tiny piece of paper he discovered in his younger sister's bag.

The Twitter user, @savagekizz, shared the image on his timeline, asking his followers to help him make meaning of the paper.

Man says he found a strange paper in his younger sister's bag. Photo credit: Getty Images/Authentic Images and Twitter/@savagekizz.

The man said the paper has things like 'warning' written on all over it, but he cannot identify what it is used for.

Photos of a paper a man found in his sister's bag

He did not mention if he had asked the sister what the paper was used for or where she picked it, but he sounded very concerned.

Also, he sounded very scared. He wrote on Twitter:

"I just found this paper in my younger sister’s bag. Please, what is this & why does it have a “WARNING” boldly written on it?"

Some of his followers are trying to understand what the paper means, while others declined knowledge.

See the photo below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man finds strange paper in his sister's bag

@oluwamedina commented:

"Lol baba you know, just start warning her now."

@tammyfeshs said:

"Mosquito coil, do not hold with bare hands. If held please wash immediately."

@_sundayonoja commented:

"She don de smoke be that o."

@SarahKe21992491 said:

"She's been tapping out for a while now. You know she's a kusher, don't you?"

@th3gny said:

"Lol it chewing gum wrap."

@MAsalis9 said:

"Can’t you and your sister talk the matter at home? This matter no concern anybody here, they go happily cast your sister online if she dare cast herself."

