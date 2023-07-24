A Nigerian man has taken to social media to proudly showcase the note he got from the manager of his former workplace

In the note, the manager reacted to him leaving them and was emotional about it as he wished him well

Many Nigerians who read the note expressed surprise that a Nigerian company can speak of an ex-employee in such a manner

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian youth, Segun Ogunmowo, has shared the heartwarming note he got from his former boss after he stopped working for him and moved elsewhere.

Segun's note came after a netizen asked people on Twitter if they would hire themselves if in the position of employers.

Segun's boss left him an emotional note. Photo Credit: @segunogunmowo

Source: Twitter

Segun described himself as a top guy and a great asset as he shared the note.

In the note, his erstwhile manager expressed disappointment at how he wanted to keep him but couldn't after learning of the perks of the new job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The manager added that his loss would be felt across the team owing to his significant impact on the organisation.

The manager maintained that it was a pleasure working with him and expressed hope that Segun's new company doesn't come for more of their employees.

See his tweet below:

People commend Segun's former manager

@Uwanaka_ebus said:

"I respect this level of competence and efficiency."

@RevenueGenBoss said:

"Yes, I would. Bounds of creative flow. Ability to accept feedback esp when it's direct. Great work ethic. Outstanding way of doing things than 94% of people. Transparency. Don't mind scope creep as long (as you don't think you are smart) But best of all MY INFP is in full gear."

@Sexifiedbygrace said:

"Now I suddenly like your job even though I don't know what you do. But the emotional intelligence of your former boss? Omo, that's top tier and rare. Nice. There is hope for naija."

@Timmysalu said:

"Small warning dey that last line."

@SarahAvong said:

"Pure honesty from the employer. Some people have been of great impact on their organisations but they're not appreciated at times when leaving.

"This is so beautiful to read."

@TundeSmilez said:

"Nice one! Big flex right there! May you continue to soar higher."

@UnclebeeOla said:

"Congratulations. Your workplace seems like a healthy one."

Bank cleaner drops touching note for awful boss after dumping work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bank cleaner had dropped an awful note for her boss as she quit the job after 35 years.

Sharing the heartwarming note on Twitter, her son, @joecousins89, wished his mum a happy retirement as he stated that she sure had the last laugh with her move against her boss, who he described as awful.

In the note, Julie appeared to politely slam her boss for what she described as 'dressing her down'. Some social media users hailed the woman for acting maturely while others frowned at the unidentified boss.

Source: Legit.ng