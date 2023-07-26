Days after launching and announcing his electric bikes, a smart Nigerian man is already smiling to the bank

In a fresh update, the excited businessman revealed that all the bikes he had in stock have been sold out

The businessman shared with Legit.ng how long the electric bikes last before needing a recharge

The Nigerian businessman, who launched electric bikes online, has recorded massive sales as Nigerians showed interest.

The Igbo man, @mr_geff1, happily announced on Twitter that the bikes he had in stock have been bought, causing him to restock.

Nigerians bought all his electric bikes. Photo Credit: @mr_geff1

Announcing his new stock of electric bikes, he urged netizens still interested in getting one to DM him.

This time, he said there is a new price and that he would only be selling to an end user and not to bulk buyers.

He added that he has limited stock. It is noteworthy that his last stock was put up on sale for N1.3 million per bike.

He wrote.

"All sold out✅.

"Dm me, if you want one.

"Have some units secured, new prices now!!

"Selling to only end user. Units very limited…"

The businessman told Legit.ng exclusively that the bikes can run for as long as 15 hours before needing a recharge.

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to the massive sales of the electric bikes

@Subomi_1 said:

"@femikadiri_ talk sey this thing go sell out omo ."

@IObakpororo said:

"Hello Sir! Can I be your sales person in Delta."

@jovicobikes said:

"Feel free to reachout we are at tradefair and our e-bike is many times cheaper and stronger, thanks to our direct partnership with the manufacturers and we couple ourselves in tradefair Lagos."

@KukuriAliyu said:

"And people are saying money no dey . Omoo this Our 9ja is a mystery."

Source: Legit.ng