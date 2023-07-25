A viral TikTok video showed a seven-seater electric bike being ridden by two men

The duo seemed to enjoy themselves as they cruised around the street on the unusual bike, which has seven seats and pedals

Some viewers joked that the bike could be a great alternative to cars, especially with the high cost of petrol in Nigeria

An amazing TikTok video has captured the attention of many viewers, as it showed a unique seven-seater electric bike being ridden by two men.

The pair looked like they were having a blast as they pedal along the street on the extraordinary bike, which has seven comfortable seats arranged in a circle around a central hub.

Some of the commenters on the video quipped that the bike could be a brilliant solution for people who want to save money on petrol, which has become very expensive in Nigeria.

Others praised the creativity and innovation of the bike’s design, which allows multiple riders to share the fun and exercise.

As of publishing the report. the video has gained thousands of views and likes on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the bike below:

@faitheminobowa reacted:

"Seriously this will really work for Naija now I think we need to repost this till it's gets to them."

@joyDhot said:

"No be lie. We need it in Lagos."

@Nancyblack wrote:

"Na this type we need for Nigeria now."

@queenella commented:

"On which road?Omo we are on trekathon level oh."

@nikkyB02 also commented:

"The company go sell for Nigeria oo."

@User8421789799346:

"For which road.o ti lo."

