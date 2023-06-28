A Nigerian with a profitable business is confused about whether to close it down and travel abroad or stay

Revealing that the business makes up to half a million in profit monthly, he said that he got an admission abroad

Many Nigerians who saw his message seeking advice kicked against the idea of abandoning a profitable venture

A Nigerian man with a business that gives him a monthly profit from N400,000 to N500,000 got admission to a German school to study for his master's.

In an to @Wizarab10 on Twitter, he revealed that he is in a dilemma about what to do.

A successful businessman is confused about travelling abroad for his studies. Photo source: JohnnyGreig

Nigerian man making N500k from business

Seeking advice from Nigerians, the successful businessman wanted to know if leaving his business and travelling abroad for German admission was good.

Many people who reacted to his message wondered why he wanted to leave a good business for a certification that may not make him in the future. Others advised him to give the profitable business to another person to run.

See his message below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@odogwu_ogidi said:

"Get someone you’ll pay 30% of whatever the business makes for 2 years, then get a lawyer to draft and agreement to bind you and the person for 2 years. Involve your trusted elderly family member or friend. Good luck."

@sincereALEXx said:

"If I were you I'd focus on growing that business by investing more into it and giving it capacity to earn me more money monthly. Degrees are good but they're majorly for the purpose of growing a career which equates higher position and higher pay for people pursuing careers."

@Ekitipikin said:

"People wey get masters dey look for job that pays 200k - 500k. Life is definitely not balance. If don’t have anybody that can run the business for you perfectly… don’t even try to leave."

@ambi______ said:

"My brother no go oooooooo. You are making more than that Msc will give you in most Jobs in this Nigeria."

@toxynobest said:

"In my opinion thought, I think it will be in your best interest to stay with your business and try improve on making more here Nigeria."

@walshakgentle said:

"The primary purpose of going to school is to come back and make money. If your business pays well, don't quit."

