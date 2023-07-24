A video of a woman who scooped N800 billion in a lottery has become an online sensation

The woman was mobbed by reporters who wanted to interview her about her huge win

However, she was too overwhelmed to speak and kept running away from them

A video showed the hilarious moment a woman who won a staggering N800 billion in a lottery draw was chased by eager journalists.

The lucky woman, who had just hit the jackpot of her life, was bombarded with questions from reporters who wanted to know her story and her plans for the money.

Woman who won 800 billion naira runs into the street out of joy. Photo credit: @thegmsshow

Woman runs into the street on hearing the news of the N800 billion

But she was too shocked and flustered to answer and ran away from the cameras, leaving the journalists in hot pursuit.

Many social media users who watched the video could not believe that someone could win an amount that high.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 200,000 likes with more than 10,000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video about the woman who N800 billion below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the young lady below:

@Intelligent1 reacted:

"I would've been paranoid too!"

@LoveNLight85 said:

"The way she running and yelling after her get a bodyguard."

@BIG CHIEF TX_713 wrote:

"Came up there. Now she wanna run. Should've never."

@POKiTOMiKS:

"It's the psychedelic water. So she won and she came to talk to the store owner lol and she came alone like why would you do that lol if i won the store owner never see me again."

@jbsmith:

"l'm so tired of us 4real. Last rigged…Nobody ever is going to the store to check a billion dollar."

@Siriusthepsychictv:

"Billion jackpots in California? I have been telling people to play."

@sevensup17:

"I thought she said she was just lying to be on TV at least that's what I seen on another video."

@EugeneBrown585:

"Please guy her and help her lord."

@frstlexusralston:

"What state is this? Heavenly Father creature of all things..protect and keep this woman safe from the Wow of this world."

@Jantz:

"This might be the worst moment of her life."

@luisa'sdiary:

"Go queen go, get a body guard"

Lady_Mathai:

"For real l'd move to a different country or an exotic Island."

@Zhamiramarie_:

"The fact they are still in her face and she is saying she scared and they're still in her face is crazy."

