A 21-year-old college dropout made N2.1 billion in six months by renting out 11 properties on Airbnb and coaching others to do the same

She said she learned from her billionaire former boss, used the law of attraction to manifest her goals, and educated herself online

She claimed she has permission from her landlords, pays taxes, and follows regulations

Inayah McMillan had a dream of living a luxurious life.

She dropped out of college after her first year and started exploring different ways to make money online. She tried eCommerce, drop shipping, and stock trading, but none of them worked for her.

Rental arbitrage

Then she discovered rental arbitrage, a real estate investing strategy that involves renting out a property and subletting it to short-term renters on platforms like Airbnb, New York Post reported.

She rented 11 properties in St. Louis and turned them into profitable Airbnbs, making up to $60,000 a month.

But she didn’t stop there

She also launched a coaching business with her partner, Bryson, to teach others how to do the same. She claimed they made their first million in October 2022 and another two million by the end of the year.

Positive mindset

She shared her story in a YouTube video titled “How I Made $3 Million in 6 Months as a 20-Year-Old Female Entrepreneur,” which has over 1.2 million views as of June 2023.

In the video, she attributed her success to her positive mindset, intentional actions, and self-education.

She said she did not come from a wealthy background, but got inspired by her former boss, a billionaire who hired her as a nanny after she dropped out of college.

She said he showed her “the lifestyle I want” and motivated her to pursue her own goals.

She also said she and Bryson used the law of attraction to manifest their income goals.

They set their intention to make $1 million a month in October and November 2022, and they said they achieved it.

In her words:

“The intentional actions, the positive mindset, and actually living in what you say you’re going to do — that’s how we made $3 million."

McMillan’s story has attracted both admiration and skepticism from viewers.

Some praised her for being an inspiration and a role model for young women, while others questioned the legality and ethics of her business model.

