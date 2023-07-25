A groom's display of happiness got many people talking as he danced away from his bride into the crowd

The man's bride danced gently while everybody, even the MC, focused on the man's entertaining performance

Many people who watched his video said the man probably did not take a loan to plan his wedding

A video showing a groom's excitement on his wedding day has stirred massive reactions online as he danced happily.

When the man started dancing, he left his bride on the dance floor and "moon-walked" into the crowd. His happiness knew no bounds.

The man's show of happiness was entertaining. Photo source: @hajiasimi

Source: TikTok

Happy groom dancing on wedding day

The MC of the wedding event hyped the groom and followed him with a mic in his hand. The more he hyped, the more energy the man displayed. The wedding guests were entertained.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A woman had to adjust in the crowd so the man would not ram his dance shoes into her. Many people found the man's performance funny. The TikTok clip was shared by @hajiasimi.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Young Barbara said:

"The person that told this man he will never get married is definitely present cos eiiiii."

solomonowusu372 said:

"This guy didn't take a loan to marry."

victoryowusu715 said:

"I think his ex mistakenly came."

Josh said:

"I’m sure his exs was there watching him."

Mr and Mrs said:

"Alhaji take it easy now."

NASTO DE KINGTOWA said:

"If I was the wife .. I will save this video and watch it whenever I’m sad..."

otoyopanama said:

"Oga, take your time small, eei."

davelittle19 said:

"When u finally marry and girls who said u are not their class are around. Show them."

omodano said:

"His ex was in attendance that day. thats how to explain this energy."

abdulzackstudex said:

"He didn’t go for loan for the marriage that’s why he’s dancing like that."

gbemisolaatolagb4 said:

"If i can't be a wife with vibes then my husband must surely be. I love this."

Groom dances with much energy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man (@gozzymore) shared a video of a groom dancing with great energy during his traditional wedding ceremony.

He held his bride's hand and tried to make her move. Despite the energy he was oozing, his wife was not just interested. The way she tried to laugh showed she was somewhat embarrassed.

Bride dances more than the groom

In other news, a beautiful lady on TikTok, @gabez.lee, showed the moment she slugged it out with her husband on the dance floor.

The lady and her husband faced each other and got to work. The husband watched his bride dance for some seconds before joining her.

Source: Legit.ng